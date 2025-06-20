Windrush Day 2025
Today is Windrush Day.
77 years ago today, the HMT Empire Windrush docked in Essex - marking the beginning of the Windrush generation’s arrival here in the UK.
Their hard work and determination helped rebuild Britain and brought so much to our country - from the economy to culture and cuisine.
And while today is a chance to celebrate, it is also a reminder of the appalling injustices of the Windrush Scandal.
People who have every right to live in the UK were wrongly denied access to NHS treatment, housing and other services simply because they didn’t have the right documents to prove it. Innocent people were made homeless, detained and even deported simply because they didn’t have the right documents.
But let’s be clear - this scandal isn’t over. So Liberal Democrats will keep pushing for the justice the Windrush generation deserves.
That includes pushing for a new Windrush commissioner to lead on righting these wrongs - and we’re glad the Government has listened and appointed Rev Clive Foster to the role. Now, his work must include ensuring the Lessons Learned recommendations are properly implemented and that the compensation scheme is implemented swiftly and fairly.
At the same time, Liberal Democrats will keep campaigning to end the Conservatives’ cruel and discriminatory Hostile Environment, and stop the disproportionate use of Stop and Search.
And we will keep fighting to combat racism, inequality and discrimination in all its forms. Because this is the best way to honour the Windrush generation’s legacy.