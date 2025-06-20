Windrush Day 2025

That includes pushing for a new Windrush commissioner to lead on righting these wrongs - and we’re glad the Government has listened and appointed Rev Clive Foster to the role. Now, his work must include ensuring the Lessons Learned recommendations are properly implemented and that the compensation scheme is implemented swiftly and fairly.

At the same time, Liberal Democrats will keep campaigning to end the Conservatives’ cruel and discriminatory Hostile Environment, and stop the disproportionate use of Stop and Search.

And we will keep fighting to combat racism, inequality and discrimination in all its forms. Because this is the best way to honour the Windrush generation’s legacy.