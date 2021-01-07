Make someone amazing smile - nominate them for an award!

Party Awards recognise publicly those who have given the party outstanding service and commitment in the past year. They are presented at Conference and each winner receives a trophy to keep.

You can watch last autumn's presentation ceremony here!

We present three awards at Spring Conference, and five at Autumn Conference. You can nominate someone by clicking here. The upcoming awards are:

The Leader’s Award

Eligibility: any member of the party.

Criteria: awarded to those who have shown exemplary leadership skills while working or volunteering for the Party. Ranging from long-standing service at the Head of a Council, to effective rallying of new and exciting campaigns for the Party, or even guiding a local Party through a difficult time, anyone is eligible and the Party seeks to recognise leadership in all of its shapes and sizes.

The Albert Ingham Award

Background: this award is named for one of the Party's great Election Agents, Albert Ingham. Albert’s work, much of it in his home county of Yorkshire, was prodigious and his impact on the Party ranged from organising to fundraising to promoting fresh talent.

Eligibility: Any election agent or senior member of a campaign team

Criteria: awarded to those whose most recent campaign, through its excellence, fastidiousness, tenacity or novelty has been a model for others to follow.

The Bertha Bowness Fischer Award

Background: this award is named for the Country’s first woman to become a qualified election agent - who as a Liberal is a testament to our traditions of equality, inclusion and campaigning rigour.

Eligibility: any newer (less than two years) member of the Party.

Criteria: awarded to those who have shown outstanding energy and/or ingenuity in supporting their new-found political home. It seeks to welcome those people who may well be the future of the Party, no matter their background. It is named for a trailblazer for women in not just liberal, but all politics, and recognises the contributions of new friends from outside of politics and from other parties alike.

More details about the individual awards and who is eligible can be found here.

Candidates must themselves be party members, and be nominated and seconded by two party members.

All nominations should be completed using this nomination portal.

What is the deadline and when will I find out?

Nominations will close on Monday February 15th at 17:00.

All nominators will receive confirmation of their nomination shortly thereafter. If your nominee is selected for an award, they and you will be informed by March 8th.