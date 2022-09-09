Job Title: Member, Federal Appeals Panel

Responsible to: Chair, Federal Appeals Panel

Salary: N/A this is a volunteer position

Hours: Approximately 3 hours a week.

Tenure: This is a casual vacancy, the current term will end January 2026

Location: Remote working.

Closing date: TBD

The Liberal Democrats are seeking committed volunteers to join its highest appeal body. The Federal Appeals Panel (FAP) considers and decides on sensitive issues ranging from personal complaints to Party structures and Constitutional decisions.

These are volunteer positions and the work is conducted remotely. The time commitment is flexible. The ideal candidate will bring evidence of their commitment to the Party’s values, relevant experience in paid, voluntary or non-executive roles, and enthusiasm. This is an ideal position for someone who wishes to contribute to the Party in a role removed from front-line politics.

The Liberal Democrats are committed to diversity and inclusion and we welcome applications from all suitably qualified persons regardless of their race, sex, disability, religion/belief, sexual orientation or age.

Applicants are advised to read the full role description before applying. For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact [email protected]:

A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address

A covering letter of no more than 1 page of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in this advert.

Equality and Diversity Monitoring Form

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Please let us have details of two referees including one from your current or most recent employer if applicable – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will not notify applicants if their application has been unsuccessful at the shortlisting stage.

The Party believes it is essential to foster equity, equality, diversion and inclusion within our workforce. We want our employees to thrive in an environment where everyone is welcome and supported to achieve their potential. It is important to celebrate what makes us unique and that you feel valued, appreciated and free to be who you are.