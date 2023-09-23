A Fair Deal for Our Armed Forces Community

These are people who have put their lives on the line in defence of our liberty and our democracy. Yet sometimes the Government can’t even get the basics right in return, like access to decent housing.

The families of service personnel are too frequently an afterthought. Spouses only receive important information about their lives - where they are moving to for example - secondhand, through their serving partner. Clearly, all members of the armed forces community should be treated as individuals with aspirations of their own.

And we will all be familiar with how some veterans fall through gaps in support and are all too often unable to get the help they need - especially for those who suffer from mental ill health.

For female service personnel, the prevalence of sexual harassment and misogyny faced in the armed forces is simply unacceptable. This issue has not been adequately addressed, reflecting a lack of moral courage within parts of the armed forces, in spite of good intentions across the services.

This unfair treatment is damaging retention and recruitment of the best talent for our Armed Forces, impacting ultimately on the last guarantee of our freedoms. Liberal Democrats firmly believe that it's time for a fair deal for our armed forces personnel, veterans, and their families.

That’s why today Liberal Democrat members have passed a new policy to ensure a fair deal for the armed forces community.