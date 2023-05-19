Carer's Leave Bill to become law

Millions of people care for loved ones, doing everything from day-to-day physical caring, washing, dressing and feeding for those who cannot care for themselves, to things like shopping for a housebound elderly relative.

Yet far too many unpaid carers go without adequate support and struggle to balance caring responsibilities and work.

The Carer’s Leave Bill is a first step to providing greater support. It will allow carers to take time off work to manage caring responsibilities.