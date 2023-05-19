Wera Hobhouse passes new law to protect people from workplace harassment

Lib Dem MP, Wera Hobhouse's Worker Protection Bill cleared its final legislative hurdle today and is set to receive Royal Assent. The new law will give protections to employees from sexual harassment in the workplace.

Harassment in the workplace is a blight on society. It is widespread, it ruins lives and impacts effective working relationships in all walks of life. Not a week goes by without revelations of inappropriate behaviour in an organisation somewhere in the UK.

The Bill makes employers liable to their employees if they have not taken reasonable steps to prevent harassment. Shocking figures from the House of Commons Library have revealed that one in five people have experience sexual harassment in the workplace every year.

The Bill presents an opportunity to shift the culture in our workplaces where harassment is no longer tolerated. It will create a duty on employers to prevent harassment from happening and should bring about a long-term change in attitudes.