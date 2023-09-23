Combating human trafficking & modern slavery

The unsettling truth is that modern slavery cases are on the rise here in Britain. An estimated 100,000 victims of modern slavery currently reside in the UK.
We all share a moral responsibility to confront and eradicate modern slavery.
Yet too often, the plight of its victims is overlooked and ignored by a Conservative Government that should be their defender.
Time and again, the Conservatives have let survivors down. They have dismantled crucial protections enshrined within the Modern Slavery Act, and abandoned their commitment to establish a single enforcement agency. They have perpetuated unfounded claims that individuals are "gaming" the modern slavery system. And they have left the UK without an Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner for over a year.
This cannot stand. Liberal Democrats are unwavering in our determination to combat human trafficking and modern slavery.
Our commitment begins with immediately reversing the Conservative Government's rollbacks, and extends to creating a new system designed to prevent exploitation, bring traffickers to justice, and provide survivors with the support they so rightfully deserve.
Our new policy also underscores the importance of overhauling migration rules to prevent exploitation from happening in the first place:
Modern slavery is an affront to our values and a stain on our society. It is our collective duty to end this exploitation and cruelty.