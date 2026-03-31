Good luck, and how to build on our successes

Welcome to the first of my reports back to party members as chair of the Federal Elections and Communications Committee (FCEC). A few weeks ago the Federal Board appointed me as chair, succeeding Kath Pinnock. The committee’s role is to “oversee the implementation of the Party’s strategy in relation to elections, campaigns and communications”.

Good luck

Thank you and good luck to everyone playing a role in the May elections across England, Scotland and Wales - and especially to those standing as a candidate or serving as an agent for the first time.

Last year, for the first time ever, we simultaneously beat both Labour and the Conservatives in the May local elections. We also overtook the Conservatives in the number of councils run, and extended our run of gains in local elections to seven sets of May elections in a row.

We have never had such a long winning streak in the party’s history - and in a few weeks, we have an excellent chance to extend it, and to add to that good news from the Scottish Parliament and Welsh Senedd elections too.

More importantly than such statistics, the elections are a chance to stand up for our values and to elect hardworking, committed champions who will make a difference to people’s lives. From tackling a local pothole in your street to standing up to Donald Trump on the international stage, electing Liberal Democrats makes a difference.

Good luck with your campaigning!

Spreading the breadth of our success

The most spectacular parts of our electoral progress have come from careful targeting - most notably at the 2024 general election, but also with impressive results such as the majorities secured by our MSPs in the constituency ballots at the last Scottish Parliament elections.

Alongside that, often overlooked, has been the spread of our success outside the high-profile target seats.

We’ve seen that in candidate numbers, with the steady progress we have made in fielding more candidates in council elections.

We’ve seen it in council by-elections, for instance, winning more of them than any other party in 2025.

We’ve seen it organisationally too, such as with the creation, in the last Parliament, of a properly national network of campaign support officers, helping not just target seats and wards but broader development too.

And we’ve seen it with local government growth too. In 2015, the proportion of principal authority councillors who were Liberal Democrat sank to its lowest level since 1983. Since then, we have recovered sharply, with consistent gains taking us up from 8% to 17% of councillors being Lib Dem. We are now within sight of the previous post-1973 high for our party or its predecessors (21% reached in 1996).

This growth has not only come from our stronger areas. It has been across the board, not universal, sadly, but overall our weaker areas have grown too. They have made progress less quickly than our stronger areas, but they have still grown. Crucially, the proportion of council areas with no Lib Dem councillors at all has fallen by 13%. That still leaves too many areas without a Lib Dem councillor. But it is progress.