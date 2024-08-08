Hatred will never divide us

Racism and Islamophobia have no place in our society. We must work together to consign this hatred to the history books - and I’m proud of what Liberal Democrats are already doing to make this a reality.

Like calling on the government to adopt a formal definition of Islamophobia, and immediately appoint a new independent adviser on Islamophobia.

There is much to be done to ensure that everybody can feel safe in their communities. But there’s reason to be hopeful, too.

Last night, we witnessed thousands of people standing peacefully together in solidarity against racism, Islamophobia and violence.

It was proof that the UK is the open, tolerant and compassionate country we all know and love. That people from all backgrounds are welcome here. And that riots and racism will never triumph.

In our own Lib Dem family, I am proud of how we work together as one team with much diversity. So please check in with your friends, colleagues, neighbours. There are many in our communities right now who feel hugely vulnerable - and need to know that our party is standing with them in love and support.

We must keep this spirit alive. So we will keep working together - to support our communities and stamp out hatred, in all its forms.

For anyone in need of mental health support, all Liberal Democrat party members have unlimited access to the Health Assured Support Helpline at 0800 028 0199. You can find out more here.