Hatred will never divide us
The last ten days have been immensely difficult for our country.
As Islamophobia Awareness Month draws to a close, we must remember that our work to stand up against anti-Muslim hatred cannot cease.
For British Muslims, the past year has been immensely difficult. Islamophobia has reached record highs, with Tell MAMA recording nearly 5,00 incidents of anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobia in the past year. The number of religious-based hate crimes recorded by police in England and Wales has also increased by a shocking 25% in the past year.
And we cannot forget the horrific riots we witnessed last summer. A small minority of thugs resorted to appalling racism and violence, egged on by notorious hate preachers and dangerous conspiracy theorists. They cruelly targeted Muslims, ethnic minorities, and the places meant to be safe for these communities - like mosques and community centres.
Now more than ever, we owe it to British Muslims to make clear that Liberal Democrats stand with them. We will condemn Islamophobia and racism in all its forms. And we will keep fighting to ensure that everyone can feel safe in their communities in the way they deserve.
I’m proud of the work that Liberal Democrats have done to combat Islamophobia, and will continue to do.
Whether that’s calling on the Government to adopt a formal definition of Islamophobia, and immediately appoint a new independent adviser on Islamophobia. Or pushing to ensure that law enforcement gets the resources and training they need to properly identify and prevent hate crimes, including threats and incitement to violence on social media.
There is simply no place for Islamophobia in our society, in any form. It’s incumbent on all of us with a public platform to stand up against hatred of all kinds - and to work together to stamp it out.