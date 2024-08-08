For Everyone

For Members

Join from £15/year

About Us

What we stand for

Our Networks

Islamophobia Awareness Month

CJ
by Christine Jardine
30 Nov 2024

As Islamophobia Awareness Month draws to a close, we must remember that our work to stand up against anti-Muslim hatred cannot cease. 

For British Muslims, the past year has been immensely difficult. Islamophobia has reached record highs, with Tell MAMA recording nearly 5,00 incidents of anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobia in the past year. The number of religious-based hate crimes recorded by police in England and Wales has also increased by a shocking 25% in the past year.

And we cannot forget the horrific riots we witnessed last summer. A small minority of thugs resorted to appalling racism and violence, egged on by notorious hate preachers and dangerous conspiracy theorists. They cruelly targeted Muslims, ethnic minorities, and the places meant to be safe for these communities - like mosques and community centres.

Ed Davey and Will Forster visit a Mosque in Woking

Now more than ever, we owe it to British Muslims to make clear that Liberal Democrats stand with them. We will condemn Islamophobia and racism in all its forms. And we will keep fighting to ensure that everyone can feel safe in their communities in the way they deserve.

I’m proud of the work that Liberal Democrats have done to combat Islamophobia, and will continue to do. 

Whether that’s calling on the Government to adopt a formal definition of Islamophobia, and immediately appoint a new independent adviser on Islamophobia. Or pushing to ensure that law enforcement gets the resources and training they need to properly identify and prevent hate crimes, including threats and incitement to violence on social media. 

There is simply no place for Islamophobia in our society, in any form. It’s incumbent on all of us with a public platform to stand up against hatred of all kinds - and to work together to stamp it out. 

Related Articles

 

 

 

This website uses cookies

Like most websites, this site uses cookies. Some are required to make it work, while others are used for statistical or marketing purposes. If you choose not to allow cookies some features may not be available, such as content from other websites. Please read our Cookie Policy for more information.

Essential cookies enable basic functions and are necessary for the website to function properly.
Statistics cookies collect information anonymously. This information helps us to understand how our visitors use our website.
Marketing cookies are used by third parties or publishers to display personalized advertisements. They do this by tracking visitors across websites.