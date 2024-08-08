As Islamophobia Awareness Month draws to a close, we must remember that our work to stand up against anti-Muslim hatred cannot cease.

For British Muslims, the past year has been immensely difficult. Islamophobia has reached record highs, with Tell MAMA recording nearly 5,00 incidents of anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobia in the past year. The number of religious-based hate crimes recorded by police in England and Wales has also increased by a shocking 25% in the past year.

And we cannot forget the horrific riots we witnessed last summer. A small minority of thugs resorted to appalling racism and violence, egged on by notorious hate preachers and dangerous conspiracy theorists. They cruelly targeted Muslims, ethnic minorities, and the places meant to be safe for these communities - like mosques and community centres.