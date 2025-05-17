As we mark International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia this year, I am sadly reminded of how much more still needs to be done.



The past few years have been difficult and worrying, particularly for trans people. They have been targeted by divisive culture wars, too often stoked by the Conservatives and right-wing media. It's more important than ever that the Liberal Democrats stand up for trans people - including by pushing the Government to ensure the Supreme Court ruling doesn't lead to a roll back of trans rights.



Today gives us an important opportunity to acknowledge the violence and discrimination that too many LGBTQ+ people face, and reflect on what we can do to help change it.



Because far too many LGBTQ+ people face discrimination, prejudice and abuse, just for being who they are.



The statistics paint a sobering picture. Two-thirds of LGBTQ+ people report that they have experienced anti-LGBTQ+ violence or abuse. The number of hate crimes recorded against trans people have more than doubled in the last five years.



The LGBTQ+ community deserves so much better than this - and I believe that us politicians have a responsibility to help push for that positive change. Not just in the language we use, but also in the policies we push for.



I’m delighted that our party reaffirmed its commitment to LGBTQ+ rights at our Spring Conference . That includes bringing forward a clear plan to tackle anti-LGBTQ+ hate crime. Like ensuring that hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people are counted as aggravated offences, and delivering better training for police on preventing and prosecuting anti-LGBTQ+ hate crime.



It’s not just about hate crime, either. Homophobia, biophobia and transphobia touches on every aspect of people’s lives. We want to see a world where nobody’s life chances are limited by their sexual orientation or gender identity.



So our new policies would address discrimination wherever it occurs - from addressing the barriers to finding suitable housing and anti-LGBTQ+ bullying in schools, to improving access to healthcare and protecting LGBTQ+ rights abroad.



Of course, it’s important that we also remember how far we have come. I’m incredibly proud of the role Liberal Democrats have played in delivering the positive change that LGBTQ+ people deserve over the years.



From being the first party to openly oppose the abhorrent Section 28, to our tireless efforts in getting the Same Sex Marriage Act passed. Milestones like these are not only important policies that take us closer to achieving equal rights. They help shift social attitudes, too.



If we continue this important work, we can finally build a country where everyone is truly free to be who they are. Which is the only way we can end homophobia, transphobia and biphobia in all its forms.



So today, my message to the UK’s LGBTQ+ community is clear - I support you. I stand with you. And I will keep fighting for the rights of the entire LGBTQ+ community, until true equality for all is achieved.