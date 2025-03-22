Pride Month 2025

International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia
My message to the UK’s LGBTQ+ community is clear - I support you. I stand with you.
Today marks the beginning of Pride Month - an important opportunity to celebrate and stand in solidarity with LGBTQ+ communities in the UK and across the world.
I know that for many, Pride will feel different this year. It hasn’t been an easy time for many LGBTQ+ people lately, to put it mildly. And I understand why it may feel like there is little to celebrate right now.
It’s clear the fight for LGBTQ+ equality must go on - and I’m determined that Liberal Democrats remain at the forefront of that fight. That includes pushing the Government to ensure the recent Supreme Court ruling doesn’t lead to a roll back of trans rights.
Of course, Liberal Democrats have long played an important role in pushing for LGBTQ+ equality. Like being the first political party to openly oppose the abhorrent Section 28 legislation, back in the ‘80s. And our instrumental role in getting the Same Sex Marriage Act passed in 2013.
More recently, I’m proud of the incredible work our Equalities Spokesperson, Christine Jardine, has done alongside LGBT+ Liberal Democrats to reaffirm our party’s commitment to LGBTQ+ rights at our Spring Conference. Together, they set out a clear plan of how we can push for LGBTQ+ equality - from addressing discrimination wherever it occurs, to improving access to healthcare and protecting LGBTQ+ rights abroad.
But the work doesn’t stop there. Now, we must put these policies into action and keep doing everything we can to push for the positive change that the LGBTQ+ community deserves.
Because for years, the Conservatives targeted vulnerable LGBTQ+ people - and the trans community in particular - with their divisive culture wars. And I know that many people feel deeply let down by the Labour Government’s track record so far when it comes to standing up for LGBTQ+ rights.
Now more than ever, the Liberal Democrats must stand with the LGBTQ+ community. I want to make clear that our party will keep pushing to ensure that everyone’s fundamental rights are protected, no matter your orientation or identity.
So we will keep fighting - until we can finally build a society where everyone is free to be who they are. And that will certainly be something to celebrate.