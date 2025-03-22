Pride Month 2025

Today marks the beginning of Pride Month - an important opportunity to celebrate and stand in solidarity with LGBTQ+ communities in the UK and across the world.

I know that for many, Pride will feel different this year. It hasn’t been an easy time for many LGBTQ+ people lately, to put it mildly. And I understand why it may feel like there is little to celebrate right now.

It’s clear the fight for LGBTQ+ equality must go on - and I’m determined that Liberal Democrats remain at the forefront of that fight. That includes pushing the Government to ensure the recent Supreme Court ruling doesn’t lead to a roll back of trans rights.