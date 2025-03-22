For Everyone

For Members

Join from £15/year

About Us

What we stand for

Our Networks

Pride Month 2025

ED
by Ed Davey
1 Jun 2025

Today marks the beginning of Pride Month - an important opportunity to celebrate and stand in solidarity with LGBTQ+ communities in the UK and across the world. 

I know that for many, Pride will feel different this year. It hasn’t been an easy time for many LGBTQ+ people lately, to put it mildly. And I understand why it may feel like there is little to celebrate right now. 

It’s clear the fight for LGBTQ+ equality must go on - and I’m determined that Liberal Democrats remain at the forefront of that fight. That includes pushing the Government to ensure the recent Supreme Court ruling doesn’t lead to a roll back of trans rights. 

Lynn Featherstone speaks outside parliament following the legalisation of same-sex marriage in the UK.

Of course, Liberal Democrats have long played an important role in pushing for LGBTQ+ equality. Like being the first political party to openly oppose the abhorrent Section 28 legislation, back in the ‘80s. And our instrumental role in getting the Same Sex Marriage Act passed in 2013.

More recently, I’m proud of the incredible work our Equalities Spokesperson, Christine Jardine, has done alongside LGBT+ Liberal Democrats to reaffirm our party’s commitment to LGBTQ+ rights at our Spring Conference. Together, they set out a clear plan of how we can push for LGBTQ+ equality - from addressing discrimination wherever it occurs, to improving access to healthcare and protecting LGBTQ+ rights abroad. 

But the work doesn’t stop there. Now, we must put these policies into action and keep doing everything we can to push for the positive change that the LGBTQ+ community deserves. 

Because for years, the Conservatives targeted vulnerable LGBTQ+ people - and the trans community in particular - with their divisive culture wars. And I know that many people feel deeply let down by the Labour Government’s track record so far when it comes to standing up for LGBTQ+ rights. 

Now more than ever, the Liberal Democrats must stand with the LGBTQ+ community. I want to make clear that our party will keep pushing to ensure that everyone’s fundamental rights are protected, no matter your orientation or identity.

So we will keep fighting - until we can finally build a society where everyone is free to be who they are. And that will certainly be something to celebrate. 

Related Articles

Young person holding a round sign over their head with a rainbow-striped, pride flag design overlaid with the Liberal Democrat bird of liberty emblem and #LoveIsLove
LGBT+

Free To Be Who You Are

As liberals, we believe that true equality is achieved when individuals are not only free from prejudice and discrimination, but also free to fulfil their potential. So fighting for LGBTQ+ rights is not a choice Liberals make.

CJ
22 Mar 2025
View

 

 

 

This website uses cookies

Like most websites, this site uses cookies. Some are required to make it work, while others are used for statistical or marketing purposes. If you choose not to allow cookies some features may not be available, such as content from other websites. Please read our Cookie Policy for more information.

Essential cookies enable basic functions and are necessary for the website to function properly.
Statistics cookies collect information anonymously. This information helps us to understand how our visitors use our website.
Marketing cookies are used by third parties or publishers to display personalized advertisements. They do this by tracking visitors across websites.