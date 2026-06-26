June: Party Presidency Monthly Write Up

Summer of Strategy

Top of my agenda this month has been completing the first stage of our Summer of Strategy.

The last party strategy was back in 2021, and the political landscape has dramatically changed. We’re living in a multi-party system where populists and nationalists feel louder than ever. That means it’s high-time that we developed a new party strategy that reflects the times we’re in.

So the Federal Board has got to work. We published a consultation paper. We created a survey. We ran member workshops where people got to ask some pretty soul-searching questions about our purpose and direction. And the response was extraordinary.

Over 1,500 contributions came in, and the passion and thoughtfulness of what members shared was so so encouraging to see.

Here's a taste of what you told us:

“Articulate and champion liberal values consistently and courageously.”

“To win, hold and exercise political power at Westminster, devolved and local government.”

“We are not here to be a nicer Conservative party.”

“Grassroots strength is not enough to win on its own.”

"Our activists and councillors are too few — we are all multitasking a lot."

We'll be publishing a full member consultation report so you can see the grit of what members like you said. And if you didn't get the chance to submit your views, don't worry; there's plenty more to come this summer.

I chaired a Federal Board meeting on Monday, where we went over the feedback and came to an agreed draft strategy motion. It’s now with the FCC - I can’t wait for it to go live and hear what you think!

Oxford Union

Earlier this month, I led a cross-party charge at the Oxford Union, debating against the motion "That this House believes Reform UK is fit to govern." Alongside Ian Blackford, Desmond Swayne, and Rachel Millward (a coalition for one night only!) we took on Matt Goodwin, Andrew Rosindell, Gawain Towler, and Jaymey McIvor.

We defeated the motion 271 votes to 51. The biggest defeat of any motion at the Union this year. I think that says something about where young people are on Reform. It’s got to be up to us to provide them something better!

Our more important and more challenging task as a party is to defeat Reform across the country by a similar margin!

Let's Fix Politics

I've continued to meet with a wide range of party groups, organisations, and members this month, and one of the most energising was with Lib Dems for Electoral Reform, who are running a brilliant campaign called 'Let's Fix Politics'.

They're taking key issues around the voting system and running with them, with over 300+ volunteers signed up, and more than 10 local parties already running action days. If you want to get involved, click here. I'll certainly be doing my best to help!

Makerfield

A huge thank you to Jake Austin for standing and fighting for election in Makerfield. I know the major story was about Andy Burnham, but I believe strongly that we need to be championing liberal values absolutely everywhere and I'm proud to have candidates like Jake representing our party.

Party Awards

A reminder that nominations for the Party Awards are now open. It’s a brilliant chance to recognise the incredible work being done by members, activists, and councillors across the country. You can find out more and nominate here .

As ever, thank you for everything you do.