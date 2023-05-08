Lib Dems win big in local elections

This has been an historic victory for the Liberal Democrats with our best result in decades.
It’s little wonder Rishi Sunak is running scared of a General Election, because he knows the Liberal Democrats are set to take swathes of seats across the Conservative Party’s former heartlands.
The message from these elections is clear: people are fed up with being let down and taken for granted by this Conservative Government - it is time for a change.
Liberal Democrats gained majority control of twelve councils. This is the highest number of councils gained by the Lib Dems since 1995, which came ahead of the party’s sweeping gains against the Conservatives at the 1997 election.
Councils gained: Chichester, Dacorum, Guildford, Horsham, Mid Devon, South Hams, South Oxfordshire, Stratford on Avon, Surrey Heath, Teignbridge, West Berkshire & Windsor and Maidenhead
We also held control of all seventeen councils we were defending.
Councils held: Bath & North East Somerset, Chelmsford, Cotswold, Eastbourne, Eastleigh, Hinckley & Bosworth, Kingston upon Hull, Mole Valley, North Devon, North Norfolk, Oadby & Wigston, St Albans, Three Rivers, Vale of White Horse, Watford, Winchester & Woking.
In councils up and down England, Liberal Democrats made gains.
We gained 407 councillors net, with net gains in more than 100 councils.
The biggest number of gains were in Mid Devon (+21), Horsham (+15), Chichester (+14), East Riding of Yorkshire (+14), Stratford on Avon (+14), Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (+13), West Berkshire (+13), Windsor and Maidenhead (+13), Sevenoaks (+11), Surrey Heath (+11).
In total, we elected 1,628 councillors in these elections.
The BBC's projected national vote share put the Liberal Democrats on 20%.
This is the best result since 2010 and just 6% behind the Conservatives.
The Conservatives have crumbled. The Blue Wall is turning gold.
Now it is clear that the country needs a General Election so the Conservatives can be removed from power in Government.
Today’s results have shown the country that Liberal Democrats can do just that.