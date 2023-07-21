For Everyone

Liberal Democrats WIN Somerton and Frome

LD
by Liberal Democrats
21 Jul 2023

The Liberal Democrats have delivered another shocking blow to the Conservative government by winning in Somerton and Frome.

Sarah Dyke overturned a Conservative majority of 19,213. 

Sarah polled 21,187 votes, winning a majority of 11,008 with a swing of 29%.

What a night. What a result. Somerton and Frome has spoken for the country and sent a message to this appalling government. Ringmaster Rishi is out of touch, out of ideas and out of excuses. Time for a General Election to end this Conservative circus and get these clowns out.

Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) July 21, 2023

The extraordinary efforts of Liberal Democrat members and volunteers delivered this historic result, securing the largest majority and swing on an explosive triple byelection night which saw the Conservatives lose 2 of the 3 seats they were fighting desperately to defend.

The people of Somerton and Frome have spoken for the country. Enough is Enough. It is time for a general election to end this Conservative circus. 

 

You can watch the iconic byelection stunt back on our Twitter account here

This victory is further proof that in vast swathes of the country, the best way to get rid of this Conservative government is to vote for the Liberal Democrats.

Four historic by-election results in two years shows clearly that the Liberal Democrats are a force to be reckoned with. We are going from strength to strength, as voters across the country are backing hard working Liberal Democrat candidates who fight hard for their area.

 

