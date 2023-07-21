Liberal Democrats WIN Somerton and Frome

The Liberal Democrats have delivered another shocking blow to the Conservative government by winning in Somerton and Frome.

Sarah Dyke overturned a Conservative majority of 19,213.

Sarah polled 21,187 votes, winning a majority of 11,008 with a swing of 29%.

What a night. What a result. Somerton and Frome has spoken for the country and sent a message to this appalling government. Ringmaster Rishi is out of touch, out of ideas and out of excuses. Time for a General Election to end this Conservative circus and get these clowns out.

— Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) July 21, 2023

The extraordinary efforts of Liberal Democrat members and volunteers delivered this historic result, securing the largest majority and swing on an explosive triple byelection night which saw the Conservatives lose 2 of the 3 seats they were fighting desperately to defend.

The people of Somerton and Frome have spoken for the country. Enough is Enough. It is time for a general election to end this Conservative circus.