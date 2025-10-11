National Hate Crime Awareness Week is a powerful reminder that hatred and prejudice continue to have a devastating impact on far too many people across the UK. No one should have to suffer or live in fear simply because of their identity.

As Liberal Democrats, we stand in solidarity with all victims of hate crime. We recognise the alarming rise in hostility and violence that many groups are experiencing, and the fear and anxiety this is causing.

We stand with all those targeted by hate, from our Jewish and Muslim neighbours facing a horrific rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia, to our transgender and non-binary friends left feeling fearful amid growing uncertainty about their rights.

We stand with women and girls who continue to feel unsafe in their own communities, and with disabled people, LGBTQ+ individuals, Black communities and other ethnic and religious minorities who face discrimination and abuse every single day.

The Liberal Democrats say: enough is enough.

Over the years, our party has played a pivotal role in advancing equality, and we will continue to fight for a society where everyone is treated with dignity and respect.

That’s why, earlier this year, I was proud to sponsor New Clause 122 to the Crime and Policing Bill. This amendment would recognise hate crimes against disabled and LGBTQ+ people as aggravated offences and will address the current legal imbalance.

The Government has agreed to amend the Bill in the House of Lords to reflect this principle. This change would bring much-needed parity in how hate crimes are treated under the law, and my Liberal Democrat colleagues and I will work to ensure that commitment is honoured.

During Hate Crime Awareness Week, we call on everyone - individuals, organisations and political leaders - to stand up against hate, support those affected, and help build a society where everyone can live free from fear, prejudice and discrimination.

Marie Goldman MP is the Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Women & Equalities

Image of Marie Goldman MP in the House of Commons © House of Commons