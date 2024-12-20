New Liberal Democrat appointments to the House of Lords

Mike’s leadership was vital in the party’s four pivotal by-election victories in the last parliament. He backed our excellent campaigns team from the start and he led from the front, often taking leave in order to knock on doors and deliver leaflets in Buckinghamshire, Shropshire, Devon and Somerset.

Prior to joining the team at Liberal Democrat HQ, Mike worked in senior roles in a number of charities. From 2017 to 2019, he was the Chief Executive of Addaction, a charity working with young people, adults and families in overcoming the problems associated with drug and alcohol misuse. Previously he was Assistant Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, where he worked with more than 20,000 volunteers to help millions of people solve problems around housing, welfare and employment issues; and led campaigns against predatory payday lending. Prior to that he was a Director at Victim Support, where he set up the first national support service for families affected by homicide.

As a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords, Mike intends to focus on how Britain makes the best use of technology to overcome some of the societal issues he has previously championed in the third sector.

Mike will be continuing as the party’s Chief Executive.