New Liberal Democrat appointments to the House of Lords

Rhiannon was a member of the “small, tightly-bound team” identified by Tim Farron as crucial to leading the party’s success at the last General Election. It was Rhiannon who conceived the blue wall image for the Chesham and Amersham by-election victory in 2021. That started a series of attention-grabbing campaigns for Ed, the vast majority conceptualised by Rhiannon.
Prior to becoming Chief of Staff, Rhiannon was the party’s Head of National Campaigns, co-ordinating the party’s campaigning for a better UK-EU relationship.
From 2015 to 2017, she worked in Save the Children’s Humanitarian team, campaigning to make a difference for children across the world. Previously, she worked for Ramblers, the UK’s walking charity, championing access to the countryside for all.
As a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords, Rhiannon plans to campaign for urgent action to address violence against women and girls in the UK and around the world.
Rhiannon will be continuing as Ed’s Chief of Staff.