Our plan to end the A&E corridor crisis

Trump’s pharma price hike
What the Government is doing, and why we’re opposing it
30,000. That’s how many people wait for over 12 hours in A&E departments every single week.
It’s a national scandal, and it’s worse than ever.
Thousands of patients are lying on trolleys in corridors for hours on end. No privacy. No dignity.
There have even been tragic cases of people dying on those trolleys and left undiscovered for hours.
The A&E corridor crisis has to end. And today, we’ve set out a plan to end it.
We’d stop so many people being forced to go to A&E in the first place, with our GP Guarantee – so everyone can see a GP within seven days, or 24 hours if it’s urgent.
And we’d stop so many people being stuck in hospital long after they’re well enough to leave – by putting in place the care and support they need.
That means a combination of reserving places in care homes, funding more care packages for people after they leave hospital, and supporting family carers properly to look after their loved ones at home.
And we’d pay for it by scrapping the government’s plan to hand an extra £3 billion a year to pharmaceutical giants, just to appease Donald Trump.
With our package, the government could end the scandal of 12-hour A&E waits altogether by the end of this year. And we’d put a legal duty on the Health Secretary to deliver it.
That is the kind of real change our country needs, and it’s the kind of change the Liberal Democrats will keep fighting for.
We are the only party offering a real plan to fix our NHS. The Conservatives can’t – they caused this crisis in the first place. Labour can’t – things are getting worse on their watch. And Nigel Farage just wants to privatise the NHS and turn our United Kingdom into Trump’s America.
Only the Liberal Democrats are standing up for patients and fighting to save our NHS.
Because never again should a single person have to watch their loved one die on a trolley in a hospital corridor.
I back the Lib Dem plan to end the A&E crisis with a new law to end 12 hour waits and make 6,000 extra hospital beds available to end corridor care.