Revitalising Town Centres and High Streets

Get Britain Growing Again
Lib Dems announce plan to replace Treasury with new Department for Growth based in Birmingham
Town centres and high streets are the beating heart of communities up and down the country. They are the places where we connect, shop, and take pride in where we live. But for too long, they have been allowed to fall into disrepair - blighted by empty shops, cracked pavements, and anti-social behaviour.
The former Conservative Government’s economic mismanagement, and a lack of vision now from Labour, have left our local businesses struggling with unfair taxes and soaring energy costs.
Liberal Democrats have a plan to breathe life back into our town centres.
Today, our members passed a comprehensive new policy to revitalise our high streets, support local entrepreneurs and make our shared spaces safe and sustainable.
Our high streets cannot thrive if shops sit empty and small businesses are taxed out of existence. We are calling for immediate action to lower the barriers for local traders:
An "Out of Town" Levy: Ensuring large-scale out-of-town developments contribute to a fund that reinvests directly into our high streets.
A successful town centre must be more than just a place to shop; it must be a place to belong. Our plan focuses on design, culture, and community:
Homes Above Shops: Encouraging the conversion of upper floors into quality housing to bring residents - and life - back to the heart of town.
No one wants to visit a high street where they don't feel secure. We are taking a zero-tolerance approach to the issues that drive shoppers away:
Liberal Democrats are committed to building town centres that inspire pride for generations to come. It is time to stop ignoring the decline of our high streets and breathe new life into them as vibrant hubs for the future.