Tackling historical sexual misconduct in our party

We have all rightly been appalled at the revelations about Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex trafficking ring, and the rich and powerful men associated with him. We have rightly condemned Peter Mandelson and led calls for him to be held to account.

Sexual abuse in whatever form is totally unacceptable. Survivors should be believed, and those responsible should always be held properly to account.

But we have to be honest – that hasn’t always been the case in our party. There are people who have come forward with credible allegations who haven’t been believed. People who didn’t have their complaints investigated, or did but in a way that did not meet the standards we should expect.

That’s why we have, in recent years, strengthened our rules and overhauled our complaints processes to deliver justice. Our party handles complaints better today than it did in the past.

So today I am asking you: if you are a survivor of sexual abuse, misconduct or harassment at the hands of a party member, employee, official or parliamentarian – no matter when it occurred – please consider coming forward and making a complaint today.

You can find details of how to do that here.