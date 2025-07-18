Three important lessons from the 1920s to guide us through this Parliament

Wander around a Liberal Democrat Federal Conference, and chances are you will find merchandise on sale with a poster such as this on it.

We really like the message of posters such as these. So too the policies of this decade. For even with all the problems of changing times making some old policies look horribly dated, the 1920s are still one of the most idolised periods of Liberal policy-making.

The contributions of John Maynard Keynes, William Beveridge and Lloyd George’s ‘Yellow Book’ (formally titled Britain’s Industrial Future) are all still seen touchstones for liberals, with calls for a new Beveridge or the titling new publication in honour of the Yellow Book still common now. The 1929 Liberal general election manifesto has even been described by the (non-Liberal Democrat) historian Robert Skidelsky as the most intellectually distinguished manifesto ever put before British voters.

That may sound impressive… but then think back to what happened politically to the Liberal Party in these years. Lovely posters, great manifesto – and a party split three ways, trounced in elections and pushed out of serious contention for decades to come.

That 1929 manifesto and approach, much like the formation of the Alliance ahead of the 1983 elections, produced a surge in votes that did not convert into enough seats to be a political success in a system where the number of MPs elected under first past the post to the House of Commons is the dominant measure of success or failure.

Remembering those other two lessons then - that messaging has to appeal not only to ourselves but to the voters, and that there is more to a successful campaign than a collection of great policies - served us well last year, and will do so again in this Parliament, if we continue to apply them.

Thank you Mike Ross

As well as leading the team in Hull to great electoral success against Labour, Mike Ross has also been our Federal Conference Chief Steward for over a decade.

He has announced that he will be standing down after this Autumn, saying, “It has been an absolute blast being part of the stewards team all these years. I have met some wonderful people who have worked alongside me and my thanks go to all those team members who have supported me over the years. I have also got to play a role in helping to make Conference happen, which has been brilliant.”

Mike has been an essential part of the team, and helped steer Conference through the introduction of online participation and the pressures of dealing with the legacy of COVID.

Many thanks for all you have done Mike, and best of luck continuing to lead Hull Council.

A great trio of events

In the space of a few days recently I took part in three Lib Dem events, all different in their own way and all different in ways we can - and should - learn from.

First was the London Region conference, except it wasn't called a conference, kept party business for another time and instead focused on lots of engaging sessions that resulted in packed attendance despite the sweltering weather. A great example of varying from our standard formats to involve members more.

Second was the day-long event for potential future Parliamentary candidates from ethnic minorities, put on by the Racial Diversity Campaign . So impressive to see so many new faces - and a great example of the benefits of personal outreach to encourage new people to get involved.

Third was an impressively well attended Zoom call on electoral reform from Liberal Democrats for Electoral Reform . Again a great example of how doing things a bit differently - putting on virtual events year round rather than thinking that an Affiliated Organisation is just for events at Conference time - adds to the richness of the Lib Dem family.

Well done to everyone involved in organising them, including Chris Maines, Christopher French, Roderick Lynch, Sarah Lewis and Keith Sharp - along with the party staff involved in many ways, particular our diversity officer Nicole and all the work she did to support the RDC event.

It’s time to get nominating

Do you know a passionate, dedicated Liberal Democrat member or Local Party who have gone the extra mile for our party?

Each Federal Conference, we celebrate the people who make our party what it is through the Party Awards. We honour individuals and Local Parties who have shown exceptional commitment, energy, and service.

Nominations are now open for the awards to be given out this September. Details here .