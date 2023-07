This anniversary is both a celebration and a sobering reminder that here in the UK, far too many people’s lives are still blighted by discrimination, inequality and injustice.



So Liberal Democrats will keep campaigning to abolish the Conservatives’ cruel and discriminatory Hostile Environment, and end the disproportionate use of Stop and Search.

And we will keep working to combat racism - whether conscious or unconscious, individual or institutional - wherever we find it.



As we honour the legacy of the Windrush generation, we owe it to them to stand up to bigotry, hate and injustice. I hope you will join me in this fight.