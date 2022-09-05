October 2022 Tabloid Printing

The Campaigns & Elections Team are here to help you with all year round template campaign materials - for you to adapt and deliver in your local area.

Our October 2022 template is a tabloid style newspaper.

You can find the template files on our Campaign Hub at: www.libdems.org.uk/oct22templates

If you’re not already signed up to the Hub you can do so at:

www.libdems.org.uk/access

Getting your October tabloids printed

Prices for leaflet printing - like prices for many other things - are going up and up.

At the Campaigns & Elections Team we’re working with printers and suppliers to find you the best deals we can.

For tabloid printing, Print & Digital Associates can do your printing for the following prices:

40,000 - £1,424.00

45,000 - £1,593.00

50,000 - £1,762.00

To book your printing slot - or to arrange for a different print run - contact Print & Digital directly at: [email protected]