Liberal Democrats WIN Tiverton and Honiton

The Liberal Democrats have made political history by winning in Tiverton and Honiton.

Richard Foord overturned a Conservative majority of 24,239, the biggest ever!

Richard polled 22,537 votes, winning a majority of 6,144 with a swing of 29.9%.

The Liberal Democrats have made political history with this stunning victory in Tiverton and Honiton.



I'm delighted that @RichardFoordLD will be joining us as our 14th MP. He’s going to be a brilliant local champion for the people of Devon. — Ed Davey MP 🔶 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) June 24, 2022

The extraordinary efforts of Liberal Democrat members and volunteers delivered this historic result and sent a shockwave through British politics.

The last time some areas around Honiton were represented by a non-Conservative, it was before Queen Victoria was on the throne (and that MP was a Whig).

This result should be a wake-up call for all those Conservative MPs propping up Boris Johnson. They cannot afford to ignore this result.

The people of Tiverton and Honiton have spoken for the country. The public is sick of Boris Johnson’s lies and law-breaking and it’s time for Conservative MPs to finally do the right thing and sack him.