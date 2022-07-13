Liberal Democrats

Autumn Conference 2022 motions selection

Update from the Federal Conference Committee

By Nick da Costa, Jul 13, 2022 1:07

The Federal Conference Committee (FCC) met on Saturday, 9th July to start its work on the final agenda for Autumn 2022 Conference, which will be taking place in Brighton, with an option for online attendance.

If you haven’t yet registered for Conference, I would recommend doing so here.

At the meeting we discussed several items in relation to future venues and the meeting and motions schedule for 2023 into 2024. As previously reported, we will be returning to York for Spring Conference 17 to 19 March 2023.

The Federal Conference Committee has also continued work with its Working Group on a Hybrid Conference and has put together a technical specifications document which will be used to look at options and software platforms for a future hybrid conference. This was an interesting meeting as we also discussed wider membership engagement at Conference (applicable for in-person and hybrid conference options).

Conference is an excellent way to engage with the membership, to influence the party’s policy and strategy, but also so many other activities. We are looking forward to an exciting fringe programme with a range of different topics and presentations. There will also be the extensive training programme available at Conference – we really do recommend that you look at that. The directory will be published very soon. I am especially looking forward to the return of the Lib Dem Quiz and of course Glee.

The agenda for conference, including the texts of the motions and timings, will be published shortly. As per usual the Conference will include the Leaders Speech, Committee and Parliamentary Reports, the Leaders Q&A and some set-piece speeches; we are also delighted that Kira Rudik, leader of the Ukrainian Holos Party and ALDE Party Vice President, will be joining us at Conference. The further details of these will be announced in due course.

We received 41 policy motions, four business motions, five constitutional amendments and three standing order amendments. As always, unfortunately, time is tight, and we cannot take all the motions submitted.

The FCC wants to extend its thanks to all members to take the time to write and prepare motions; if you are interested in shaping party policy then please do reach out to the FCC via the motions (and/or amendments) drafting service and we will be able to assist you.

From the submitted motions, we selected 18 policy motions, three business motions, four constitutional amendment, and two standing order amendments. There are also slots for two emergency motions.

I have included below the list of motions submitted (please note that some of the naming of the motions may vary between this list and publication of the agenda), who they were submitted by and if not selected, the reason for non-selection. With regards to constitutional and standing order amendments, these are automatically selected; however, ruled either in or out of order.

You may recall from the previous report that we confirmed that there would be a debate on the issue of nuclear weapons at Autumn 2022 Conference, and a nuclear weapons motion has been selected for debate.

Please note that the next set of deadlines are:

Drafting advice deadline (emergency motions and amendments): 22 August at 13.00

Amendments and Emergency Motions deadline and deadline for Appeals against non-selection of motions: 5 September at 13.00

Appeals deadline for Amendments and Emergency Motions: 15 September at 13.00

Name of motion

Submitted by

Selected/Not Selected

Reason for non-selection

Communities and Local Government

Impact of the energy crisis on swimming pools and the leisure sector

ALDC

Not selected

Eliminated at second round for lack of time

Homes and Planning

Federal Policy Committee

Not selected

Contradicts a decision from previous conference in last 12 months

Crime and Justice 

Confronting the Spiking Crisis

Young Liberals

Not selected

Eliminated at second round for lack of time

A Better Alternative to the Rwanda Asylum Plan

10 (or more) party members

Not selected

Eliminated at second round for lack of time

Culture, Media and Sport Motions

Supporting the creative industries and protecting Channel 4

10 (or more) party members

Selected

  

Protecting our Heritage Assets

Eastbourne & Portsmouth

Not selected

Narrow topic

Reducing Harm in Gambling for Sports

10 (or more) party members

Not selected

Eliminated at second round for lack of time

Economy and Tax

Stronger rules for non-doms in the economy and public life

10 (or more) party members

Not selected

Eliminated at second round for lack of time

A Fair Deal for Charities: Supporting Charities with the impacts of COVID-19 and the Cost-of-Living Crisis

10 (or more) party members

Not selected

Required additional drafting support, unintentional creation of loopholes 

Cut VAT to ease the cost-of-living crisis

10 (or more) party members

Selected

  

Education

Putting Children’s Wellbeing at the Heart of Education

10 (or more) party members

Selected

To be composited with Health motion (A) ‘Taking a Stand for Mental Health’

Delivering quality careers guidance for young people

10 (or more) party members

Not selected

Ongoing Policy Working Group covering this issue

Energy and Environment

Grid Lock 2050: The Time Is Now for Grid Capacity

10 (or more) party members

Not selected

Good issue but requires drafting support

The Natural Environment

Federal Policy Committee

Selected

  

Making the Fight Against Climate Change Accessible to Everyone

10 (or more) party members

Selected

  

Equalities and Civil Liberties 

Motion to address the health and well-being of gender-questioning children in schools

10 (or more) party members

Not selected

Issues regarding points of accuracy

Looking Ahead to Cass

10 (or more) party members

Not selected

Party policy takes account of these issues

Europe

UK-EU Cooperation on Foreign and Security Policy – rebuilding the framework

Federal Policy Committee

Selected

  

Health and Social Care

Taking a Stand for Mental Health

Young Liberals

Selected

To be composited with Education motion (A) ‘Putting Children’s Wellbeing at Heart of Education’

Access to Dental Care For All

10 (or more) party members

Selected

  

Supporting the Next Generation of Doctors

10 (or more) party members

Not selected

Eliminated at second round for lack of time

The Big Fat Problem with BMI

10 (or more) party members

Not selected

Eliminated at second round for lack of time

A More Caring Society

Federal Policy Committee

Selected

  

Against Minimum Alcohol Pricing

10 (or more) party members

Selected

  

International and Defence

Avoiding Armageddon

10 (or more) party members

Not selected

Motion B taken on same topic

The UK’s nuclear deterrent

10 (or more) party members

Selected

  

China: A Strategy for the UK

10 (or more) party members

Selected

  

Upholding Democracy in Hong Kong

10 (or more) party members

Not selected

Motion C taken which covers some the issues

Miscellaneous

Pre-Manifesto

  

Selected

  

Political and Constitutional Reform

Consequences for Ignoring the Rule of Law

10 (or more) party members

Not selected

Overtaken by events

Reversing the Centralisation of Power in Whitehall

10 (or more) party members

Selected

  

Rural Affairs

Standing up for Rural Communities

10 (or more) party members

Selected

  

Transport

Standing up for Communities – Improving Bus Services

10 (or more) party members

Selected

  

Reform of Rail Fares

Enfield 

Not selected

Eliminated at second round for lack of time

Active Travel

Young Liberals

Not selected

Eliminated at second round for lack of time

Liberalising Britains Railways

Young Liberals

Not selected

Motion (B) selected in favour of (D)

Bus Transport for All

10 (or more) party members

Not selected

Motion (A) selected instead

Work and Pensions

A Child Maintenance Service That Works for Children

10 (or more) party members

Selected

  

Scrapping Council Tax Reduction Scheme and restoring the national Council Tax Benefit Scheme

Basingstoke & Deane

Not selected

Required drafting support / potential as amendment to (D)

Equalisation and increase Child Benefit rates

Basingstoke & Deane

Not selected

Required drafting support / potential as amendment to (D)

A Fairer Society

Federal Policy Committee

Selected

  

Business Motions

Hold conference at affordable non seaside venues and allow day pass holders to vote and speak

10 (or more) party members

Not selected

To be covered at FCC future meeting / in FCC Chair report

Membership Subscription and Federal Levy

Federal Board

Selected

  

Code of conduct for members and registered supporters

Federal Board

Selected

Please note this item is subject to Article 9.7(A) of the constitution and thus for ratification at conference and therefore is not amendable. 

FIRC representation on ALDE and LI Delegations

10 (or more) party members

Selected

  

Constitutional Amendments

Changes to FIRC voting members due to Brexit

10 (or more) party members

Selected

  

Better Party Governance

10 (or more) party members

Not in order

  

One Member, One Vote for Committees

10 (or more) party members

In order

  

Directly Elected Key Subcommittees

10 (or more) party members

In order

Part-composite into Constitutional Amendment (C)

Making our diversity rules more intersectional

10 (or more) party members

In order

  

Standing Order Amendments

The Selection of Speakers

10 (or more) party members

In order

  

The selection of policy motions for debate

10 (or more) party members

In order

  

Increasing Party Accountability at Conference

10 (or more) party members

Not in order

  

 

