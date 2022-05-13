Liberal Democrats

Lib Dems win in local elections

Liberal Democrats are winning and growing stronger in England, Scotland and Wales.

Liberal Democrats won right across the country in May's local elections with successes from the Scottish Highlands to Somerset, from Kingston-Upon-Thames to Kingston-Upon-Hull, from Powys to St Albans.

Liberal Democrats elected 868 Councillors, a net gain of 224!

We are winning again because we are listening to people. Because we hear their concerns and their frustration. Because we are standing up for our values, standing up for our communities, and fighting for a fair deal.

The great British people deserve so much better than this law-breaking Prime Minister and his out-of-touch Conservative Government.

Gaining councils 💪

We gained control of three councils from other parties, meaning more Liberal Democrats in power, working to make a difference.

In Kingston-Upon-Hull, Liberal Democrats gained 3 seats to take the council from Labour.

In shock results, the Lib Dems also gained two councils from the Conservatives. Gaining four councillors and a majority in Woking, and electing 16 councillors to take control of Gosport.

Winning new councils 🥇

Liberal Democrats also had surprise majority wins on two newly created councils: Westmorland and Furness and Somerset.

In Somerset, we gained 37 councillors for a total of 61. Cllr Sarah Dyke even beat the Head of the Conservatives' dedicated anti-Lib Dem unit!

In Westmorland and Furness, we gained 13 seats for a total of 36.

Ed Davey in front of activists holding Lib Dem signs

New hope in Scotland

The Scottish Liberal Democrats increased their number of councillors by 30% in this election. 87 councillors were elected with big groups in the Highlands (15), Aberdeenshire (14), Fife (13) and Edinburgh (12).

On the up in Wales

Liberal Democrats in Wales gained seats to elect 69 councillors. Lib Dems won from both Labour and the Conservatives, with six gains in Swansea and ten gains in Powys where we are now the biggest party.

Beating the Tories where it matters 🎯

We won in seats where we can beat the Conservatives at the next General Election.

In Wimbledon, Cheadle, Hazel Grove, Hitchin & Harpenden, Esher & Walton, Cheltenham, Winchester, South Cambridgeshire, Carshalton & Wallington and more the Liberal Democrats are taking on the Conservatives and winning!

MPs leading the way 🙋‍♀️

We had great results in areas represented by our MPs. In Ed Davey's Kingston-Upon-Thames we gained five seats. In Daisy Cooper's St Albans we gained 20 seats, winning 50 out of 56 seats on the council. We gained in Tim Farron's Westmorland, Sarah Olney and Munira Wilson's Richmond-Upon-Thames, Jamie Stone's Highland Council, Wendy Chamberlain's Fife, Layla Moran's Oxford and Christine Jardine's Edinburgh.

Councils held 🔶

Liberal Democrats were the only party to hold all the councils we were defending, with eleven holds. In Watford, Lib Dem Mayor Peter Taylor was re-elected.

Tories out of power 🛑

Lib Dem wins helped take away Conservative majorities on three other councils.

We made three gains in Huntingdonshire, four in West Oxfordshire (home to David Cameron!), and five gains in Wokingham.

Thank you

Thank you to every Liberal Democrat member, volunteer, candidate and voter who made these results possible! 

