For People, For Planet

Our plan to halve energy bills by 2035
Sky-high energy bills are a massive problem for families, pensioners and businesses across the UK.
The climate and nature crises are the defining challenges of our time. Yet despite the obvious urgency, both Conservative and Labour governments have failed to prepare the UK adequately for the damage already underway. Moreover, Reform and the Conservatives are now recklessly hellbent on making things worse by ditching our climate commitments, sacrificing the planet for future generations.
They have both ignored opinion polls which consistently show that a clear majority of people across the UK are worried about climate change and want the government to do more to tackle it.
The Liberal Democrats believe the UK can lead the world in fighting climate change, restoring nature, and building a cleaner, fairer economy. But this transition must be affordable, equitable, and create opportunities for communities and workers, not hardship.
Today, Liberal Democrat members have passed policy to deliver a green transition that is good for people, good for the planet, and good for prosperity:
The scale of the challenge is immense, but so is the opportunity.
The UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in Europe, with many species at risk of extinction. The net zero economy is growing fast, creating hundreds of thousands of jobs, but we must ensure no community or worker is left behind. Renewable energy investments can lower bills, while nature-based solutions like flood defences save billions in damage costs.
These policies will protect our environment, strengthen our economy, and create a fair transition - so future generations inherit a healthier planet and a stronger society.
The Liberal Democrats will hold the government to account and deliver climate action that puts people and the planet first.