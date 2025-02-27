For Everyone

For Members

Join from £15/year

About Us

What we stand for

Our Networks

For People, For Planet

PH
by Pippa Heylings
21 Sep 2025
Photo a man in a blue shirt and a yellow safety helmet crouches on a roof of a building that has solar panels on it.

The climate and nature crises are the defining challenges of our time. Yet despite the obvious urgency, both Conservative and Labour governments have failed to prepare the UK adequately for the damage already underway. Moreover, Reform and the Conservatives are now recklessly hellbent on making things worse by ditching our climate commitments, sacrificing the planet for future generations.

They have both ignored opinion polls which consistently show that a clear majority of people across the UK are worried about climate change and want the government to do more to tackle it.

The Liberal Democrats believe the UK can lead the world in fighting climate change, restoring nature, and building a cleaner, fairer economy. But this transition must be affordable, equitable, and create opportunities for communities and workers, not hardship.

Today, Liberal Democrat members have passed policy to deliver a green transition that is good for people, good for the planet, and good for prosperity:

  • Tackle the climate and nature emergencies equally, rather than pitting one against the other, through integrating climate, nature and resilience policies.
     
  • Halve electricity bills  by investing in renewables, expanding grid capacity, and reforming the energy market to decouple gas and electricity costs. 
     
  • Set zero carbon standards for all new buildings and accelerate electric vehicle adoption with expanded charging infrastructure.
     
  • Establish a new UK-EU Energy and Climate Security Pact to link emissions trading schemes and boost international cooperation.
     
  • Introduce a social energy tariff and provide free home energy upgrades for low-income households.
     
  • Launch a National Climate Assembly to involve citizens directly in climate decisions.
     
  • Invest in green skills and apprenticeships, and fund innovation in sustainable farming, land use, and zero carbon flight.
     
  • Protect communities from climate impacts by developing clear adaptation strategies and increasing funding for local resilience.
Read our new policy in full

The scale of the challenge is immense, but so is the opportunity.

The UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in Europe, with many species at risk of extinction. The net zero economy is growing fast, creating hundreds of thousands of jobs, but we must ensure no community or worker is left behind. Renewable energy investments can lower bills, while nature-based solutions like flood defences save billions in damage costs.

These policies will protect our environment, strengthen our economy, and create a fair transition - so future generations inherit a healthier planet and a stronger society.

The Liberal Democrats will hold the government to account and deliver climate action that puts people and the planet first.

Related Articles

Pippa Heylings
Climate Change

CCC’s 7th Carbon Budget

Hopefully Britain will listen to these targets, and see them not just as international ‘red tape’ but as an impetus to begin a dramatic expansion of our domestic energy capacity - for all our sakes.

PH
27 Feb 2025
View

 

 

 

This website uses cookies

Like most websites, this site uses cookies. Some are required to make it work, while others are used for statistical or marketing purposes. If you choose not to allow cookies some features may not be available, such as content from other websites. Please read our Cookie Policy for more information.

Essential cookies enable basic functions and are necessary for the website to function properly.
Statistics cookies collect information anonymously. This information helps us to understand how our visitors use our website.
Marketing cookies are used by third parties or publishers to display personalized advertisements. They do this by tracking visitors across websites.