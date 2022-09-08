×

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Statement from Ed Davey, Leader of the Liberal Democrats, on the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

By Liberal Democrats, Sep 08, 2022 7:09

"We are all deeply mourning the profound loss of a great monarch who served our country so faithfully all her life and who was loved the world over.

"For many people, including myself, The Queen was an ever-fixed mark in our lives. As the world changed around us and politicians came and went, The Queen was our nation’s constant.

"The Queen represented duty and courage, as well as warmth and compassion. She was a living reminder of our collective past, of the greatest generation and their sacrifices for our freedom.

"My thoughts and prayers today go especially to the Royal Family. And they also go to people in every corner of the world whose lives she touched. Today our family of nations is in mourning, as we also remember the steadfastness, resolve and love Queen Elizabeth brought to the world."

Ed Davey
Leader of the Liberal Democrats

