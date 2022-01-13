Liberal Democrats

Membership Development Officer

By Cryss Mennaceur on January 13, 2022

Job Title:              Membership Development Officer

Responsible to:    Head of Membership Services and Complaints

Salary:                  £26,000 - £28,000

Hours:                  Full time (37.5 hours per week)

Tenure:                Permanent

Location:              Hybrid (Home and/or HQ)

Purpose of the Job

You will work with local, regional, state parties and party bodies to grow and empower the party’s membership, work with colleagues across the professional and volunteer party to develop and run a best-in-class volunteer training program to empower key volunteers to run brilliant local parties.

The post holder will be the main point of contact for Local Party Officers, communicate with them regularly to understand their needs and in response, will develop creative strategies to increase our impact.

This role will suit someone who thrives off relationship building and enjoys implementing new ideas, working in collaboration with members, stakeholders and colleagues to achieve mutual aims.

How to apply:

Please read through the Full Job Description to learn more about the role before applying and take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms  then proceed with your application.  

• A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address

• A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want the job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it To be considered for this position, please submit your application to [email protected]

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date

Please note:  We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will not notify applicants if their application has been unsuccessful at shortlisting stage.

The  Party  believes  it  is  essential  to  foster  equity,  equality,  diversion  and  inclusion  within  our workforce.  We  want  our employees  to  thrive  in  an  environment  where  everyone  is  welcome and  supported  to  achieve  their  potential.  It  is  important  to  celebrate  what  makes  us  unique  and that  you  feel  valued,  appreciated  and  free  to  be  who  you  are.

