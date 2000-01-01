Five new Lib Dem peers

Julia Aglionby

Julia is a champion of upland farming and the environment as the Executive Director of the Foundation for Common Land and a practising agricultural valuer. She is a Professor in Practice at the University of Cumbria’s Centre for National Parks and Protected Areas, and a Commissioner of the Food, Farming and Countryside Commission.

Julia previously served as a member of the Board of Natural England, and before that was an environmental economist in Southeast Asia. She now lives in Cumbria on a charitable care farm called Susan’s Farm, of which she is a Trustee. She is a keen river swimmer and campaigns to tackle water pollution in the River Eden.

Julia has stood for the Liberal Democrats in two general elections: first in Carlisle in 2019, and then in Penrith and Solway in 2024.