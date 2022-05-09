Liberal Democrats

Federal Board, ask us anything

The Board's latest surgery - find out what's going on in the Federal Party

By Mark Pack 🔶, May 09, 2022 5:05

Liberal Democrat activists get a briefing in a by-election HQ

The Federal Board will be holding another surgery, a chance to come along and ask us your questions, on Monday 16th of May. You can register to join us here!

Interested in our plans for Tiverton and Honiton? Want to know drove success in the Local Elections? Have an idea for how we can improve? This is an opportunity to talk to us. 

The surgery will run from 19:30-20:30, May 16th, don't forget to register.

If you can't make it, or would rather get in touch privately, please let me know by contacting me at [email protected].

And in the meantime, why not check out ways to get involved in our campaigns.  

