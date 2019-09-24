Liberal Democrats

Boris Johnson broke the law

Boris Johnson broke the law and lied to the Queen to stop MPs scrutinising his Government. He should resign.

By Chuka Umunna, Sep 24, 2019 2:09

The Supreme Court has made it’s ruling - the prorogation of Parliament was illegal.

MPs should be allowed to scrutinise the Government without having their voices silenced. This is the basis for our democracy.

The Conservatives' authoritarian power grab wasn't just illegal, it was downright wrong. Parliament - not the Government - is sovereign, and this cynical attempt to stop MPs from doing their job was simply outrageous.

It's appalling the lengths this Government will go to. Its only goal is to save the Conservative Party - and it's happy to break the law to do so.

But not only did it break the law - Boris Johnson lied to the Queen to make it happen.

Today’s events yet again prove that Boris Johnson is not fit to be Prime Minister. At any other time, having lost a court case such as this, the Prime Minister would be writing their resignation.

Our MPs are already on their way back to Westminster. The Liberal Democrats will hold him and this shambolic government to account.

Boris Johnson’s lying, populist and nasty politics are straight out of the Trump playbook. The United Kingdom deserves better than Boris Johnson. And only the Liberal Democrats will stop him and his destructive Brexit.

Demand better than Boris Johnson - join our campaign to sack him today:

