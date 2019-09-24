Boris Johnson broke the law

The Supreme Court has made it’s ruling - the prorogation of Parliament was illegal.

MPs should be allowed to scrutinise the Government without having their voices silenced. This is the basis for our democracy.

The Conservatives' authoritarian power grab wasn't just illegal, it was downright wrong. Parliament - not the Government - is sovereign, and this cynical attempt to stop MPs from doing their job was simply outrageous.

It's appalling the lengths this Government will go to. Its only goal is to save the Conservative Party - and it's happy to break the law to do so.

But not only did it break the law - Boris Johnson lied to the Queen to make it happen.

This is a good day for democracy. The Supreme Court has given a damning, unprecedented indictment of the Prime Minister and the Government, and Boris Johnson should resign, Parliament resumed, and an emergency government formed in its place to bring back some order and stability. pic.twitter.com/mpGbHmLYOw — Chuka Umunna (@ChukaUmunna) September 24, 2019

Today’s events yet again prove that Boris Johnson is not fit to be Prime Minister. At any other time, having lost a court case such as this, the Prime Minister would be writing their resignation.

Our MPs are already on their way back to Westminster. The Liberal Democrats will hold him and this shambolic government to account.

This confirms what we already knew – Boris Johnson isn’t fit to be prime minister. He’s misled Queen and country, and unlawfully silenced the people’s representatives. I’m on my way to resume my duties in the Commons and stop Brexit altogether. https://t.co/CklIVPUGBX — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) September 24, 2019

Boris Johnson’s lying, populist and nasty politics are straight out of the Trump playbook. The United Kingdom deserves better than Boris Johnson. And only the Liberal Democrats will stop him and his destructive Brexit.

Demand better than Boris Johnson - join our campaign to sack him today: