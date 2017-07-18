AdLib
Vince Cable's New Year Message 2018
Find out what 2018 has in store for the Liberal Democrats - and how Britain's 2018 can be better than 2017.
Get the latest from AdLib in your inbox, sign up today:
Get the latest from AdLib in your inbox, sign up today:
Hunt's apology will be little comfort to patients seeing operations cancelled
Patients will die and families will suffer because of the imposs... Read more ▶
Hunt's apology will be little comfort to patients seeing operations cancelled
Patients will die and families will suffer because of the imposs... Read more ▶
Conservatives are reinventing Dad's Army at Britain's ports
This would be funny if it wasn’t so serious. Read more ▶
Conservatives are reinventing Dad's Army at Britain's ports
This would be funny if it wasn’t so serious. Read more ▶
May forced into dropping foreign students from immigration numbers
It’s about time the government dropped its completely self-harmi... Read more ▶
May forced into dropping foreign students from immigration numbers
It’s about time the government dropped its completely self-harmi... Read more ▶
11,000 homes across UK empty for ten years or more
Read more ▶
11,000 homes across UK empty for ten years or more
Read more ▶
Vince Cable's New Year Message 2018
Find out what 2018 has in store for the Liberal Democrats - and ... Read more ▶
Vince Cable's New Year Message 2018
Find out what 2018 has in store for the Liberal Democrats - and ... Read more ▶
Brexit Papers Quiz
David Davis' Brexit department have released their 'sectoral ana... Read more ▶
Brexit Papers Quiz
David Davis' Brexit department have released their 'sectoral ana... Read more ▶
Labour snub the "many" for the "few"
Last night, instead of opposing the government, the Labour party... Read more ▶
Labour snub the "many" for the "few"
Last night, instead of opposing the government, the Labour party... Read more ▶
Timetable for Brexit deal referendum in December 2018
Ahead of a Parliamentary vote on a Liberal Democrat amendment, V... Read more ▶
Timetable for Brexit deal referendum in December 2018
Ahead of a Parliamentary vote on a Liberal Democrat amendment, V... Read more ▶
The future of AdLib
AdLib Magazine is changing. Find out how here: Read more ▶
The future of AdLib
AdLib Magazine is changing. Find out how here: Read more ▶
Contact Jeremy & help us #ExitFromBrexit
The Labour party's votes on Wednesday will be critical. If they ... Read more ▶
Contact Jeremy & help us #ExitFromBrexit
The Labour party's votes on Wednesday will be critical. If they ... Read more ▶
New year, new leaflets!
Get ready for a fantastic, winning 2018 with the campaigns depar... Read more ▶
New year, new leaflets!
Get ready for a fantastic, winning 2018 with the campaigns depar... Read more ▶
EU Withdrawal Bill: this week’s key votes
Confused by all the votes? Want to know more on the amendments? ... Read more ▶
EU Withdrawal Bill: this week’s key votes
Confused by all the votes? Want to know more on the amendments? ... Read more ▶
Our Latest Campaigns
I want an exit from Brexit
Join the 76,389 people backing our campaign today.
Keep Britain in the Single Market
Join the 50,820 people backing our campaign today.
Another great week in Council by-elections
In the final round of Council by-elections in 2017, we've held e... Read more ▶
Another great week in Council by-elections
In the final round of Council by-elections in 2017, we've held e... Read more ▶
Labour should be ashamed
Last night, on Jeremy Corbyn's orders, Labour MPs sat on their h... Read more ▶
Labour should be ashamed
Last night, on Jeremy Corbyn's orders, Labour MPs sat on their h... Read more ▶
Tell Jeremy Corbyn: Keep us in the Single Market
Today's vote on the Single Market is critical - and how Jeremy C... Read more ▶
Tell Jeremy Corbyn: Keep us in the Single Market
Today's vote on the Single Market is critical - and how Jeremy C... Read more ▶
The Deal
You should have the final say on the Brexit deal. Watch this vid... Read more ▶
The Deal
You should have the final say on the Brexit deal. Watch this vid... Read more ▶
Lib Dems win clean sweep of by-elections
The sweep of victories means that the Liberal Democrats have gai... Read more ▶
Lib Dems win clean sweep of by-elections
The sweep of victories means that the Liberal Democrats have gai... Read more ▶
7 budget failures
From our public services and universal credit to building homes ... Read more ▶
7 budget failures
From our public services and universal credit to building homes ... Read more ▶
Labour vote to back a Conservative Hard Brexit yet again
Read more ▶
Labour vote to back a Conservative Hard Brexit yet again
Read more ▶
A budget that gives hope to Britain
Last week, Vince Cable set out the alternative Liberal Democrat ... Read more ▶
A budget that gives hope to Britain
Last week, Vince Cable set out the alternative Liberal Democrat ... Read more ▶
My mission: rebuild the Welsh Liberal Democrats
Jane Dodds has just been elected as the new Leader of the Welsh ... Read more ▶
My mission: rebuild the Welsh Liberal Democrats
Jane Dodds has just been elected as the new Leader of the Welsh ... Read more ▶
Disciplinary Processes Review: We want to hear from you
Read more ▶
Disciplinary Processes Review: We want to hear from you
Read more ▶
Switch to the Greenest energy company in Britain and they’ll donate £50...
We've partnered with Ecotricity – the greenest and world’s first... Read more ▶
Switch to the Greenest energy company in Britain and they’ll donate £50...
We've partnered with Ecotricity – the greenest and world’s first... Read more ▶